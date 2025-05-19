‘Don’t link us with Simon Ekpa, he’s not our member’, IPOB tells DSS

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) on Monday warned the Department of State Services (DSS), to stop linking it to self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa.

The group, in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, insisted that Ekpa is not a member of IPOB as it has nothing to do with him and his renegade group, IPOB-Auto-Pilot.

Powerful said that attempts by the DSS and the Nigerian government to link its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to Ekpa is fraudulent and malicious.

Powerful emphasized that Ekpa who is facing charges for terrorism in Finland, does not speak for Kanu or IPOB and as such, should not be regarded as their member.

“IPOB under the supreme leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hereby issues this urgent statement in response to the latest round of desperate and disgraceful media propaganda being pushed by the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) and their enablers in the compromised press,” the statement said.

“This time, their scheme involves the recycled and discredited narrative surrounding one Simon Ekpa, a self-confessed content creator based in Finland, who has on multiple occasions, publicly stated that he is not a member of IPOB.

“Despite this fact, the DSS is now attempting to artificially associate him with IPOB and our leader in a failed bid to confuse the public and shift attention away from the illegality and hopelessness of their case against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

READ ALSO: IPOB to honour Biafra heroes with sit-at-home on May 30

“Let it be made categorically clear: Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He does not speak for IPOB, represent IPOB, or act on behalf of our movement.

“Any attempt to link him to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or the IPOB family is false, fraudulent, and malicious. This latest media stunt is simply the continuation of a well-funded psychological operation designed to salvage what remains of the DSS’s collapsing narrative.

“Having failed to implicate IPOB in their illegal and barbaric military operations in the South-East, and with their kangaroo case against our leader falling apart in court, they have now resorted to low-level media manipulation and sensationalism.

“We are also aware of the disgraceful poster campaign in Abuja aimed at tarnishing the image of our leader. These actions are the hallmarks of a regime running from the truth.

“They are also a desperate attempt to distract from the damning evidence—some of which have been captured on video—of the human rights violations, unlawful detentions, and systemic abuse committed by DSS operatives against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. These atrocities will soon be exposed in open court.

“Let it be known far and wide: IPOB is a disciplined, lawful, and globally recognized self-determination movement. Our mission remains peaceful and anchored in international law. No amount of recycled lies or propaganda will change this truth.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to see through this calculated disinformation campaign and focus on the real issue: the unlawful detention and extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the Nigerian state’s continued defiance of domestic and international court rulings.

“The DSS should stop these childish antics and prepare to face the legal consequences of their actions. History will record their shame, and justice will prevail,” Powerful stressed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now