‘Don’t listen to him,’ Nigerian govt warns against excess salt after Pastor Oyakhilome’s viral video

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has warned Nigerians against heeding the advice of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy Church to ignore their doctors‘ instructions and take more salt.

Oyakhilome had stoked the controversy when while preaching a sermon at his Lagos church, told his congregation that instead of staying away from too much salt consumption which medical practitioners say is dangerous to the heath, they should rather take more salt as the item is good for their body.

In a viral video of the sermon where he encouraged increased salt intake among his followers, Pastor Oyakhilome argued that many people have suffered from stroke and other diseases because they listened to their doctors advice not to take salt.

Oyakhilome claimed that Africans have been deliberately discouraged from consuming salt in order to create a dependence on sodium-based medications.

“They told you not to take salt so that you can buy their drugs—drugs that contain sodium,” he said during a church service. “Salt is not your enemy,” he had said in the video.

But in a response to the controversy, the Ministry issued a public health advisory on Wednesday and cautioned Nigerians against excessive consumption of salt.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, urged Nigerians to adhere to medically sound dietary advice and warned of the serious health risks associated with indiscriminate salt consumption.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has observed a widely circulated video in which a respected religious leader discourages Nigerians from heeding medical advice on salt consumption,” the statement said.

“While we deeply respect the important role of faith and religious leaders in our society, it is crucial to correct misinformation that poses a risk to public health.

“High salt consumption is associated with high blood pressure, heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease, among others.

“The World Health Organisation recommends a maximum of 5 grams of salt per day, roughly one teaspoon, for adults,” the ministry warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now