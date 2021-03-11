Don't listen to motivational speakers, in fact fear them –Actress Halima Abubakar | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Don’t listen to motivational speakers, in fact fear them –Actress Halima Abubakar
Seasoned Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed why it is pivotal never to listen to motivational speakers.
In her post on social media, she admonished her followers to follow their intuition rather than follow the advice from motivational speakers.
Abubakar mentioned that it is pivotal to follow God’s instruction instead of listening to the words motivational speakers have to share.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Read also: Actress Halima Abubakar gives love another shot
“Don’t listen to motivational speakers for your own greater good, your health, and mental health. Go talk to God, avoid them, and fear them,” she wrote.
Abubakar has been described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria. The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.
Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
She welcomed her first child in 2020.
