Don’t listen to those who want a northerner to succeed you, group tells Buhari

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace (MBMJP) Monday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the principle behind zoning of the presidency by shunning agitation for the north to retain the seat in 2023.

The Convener of MBMJP, Joe Bukka, said at a press briefing in Makurdi, Benue State, the advice became necessary after he read comments from some political leaders on the matter.

According to him, the political leaders have been fanning the embers of disunity for selfish reasons.

He said some of those Nigerians expected to stand on the side of truth on where the presidency should go in 2023 were making utterances that could plunge the country into political crisis.

He said: “We all know that we have adopted the principle of rotation between the north and the south when it comes to the presidency of this country.

“And that principle has to a large extent helped to stabilize our polity because since the advent of this democratic dispensation power has rotated between the two blocks and it has kept the country together.

“That is why it beats my imagination when I read the comments of some of those we believe should know better agitating and advising President Buhari to ensure that his successor comes from the north.

“These self-seeking people do not mean well for this country because they know quite well that if their suggestion is forced down the throats of Nigerians our country may descend into a bitter political crisis.

“I appeal to them to stop this evil plot. Nigerians expect that after President Buhari’s eight years power will shift to the south and anything short of that may not be acceptable to the people of the south. So why would anyone want to destabilize and derail a political journey that we all fought hard to put on track?”

