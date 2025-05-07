‘Don’t listen to your doctor, consume more salt,’ Christ Embassy’s Pastor Chris tells members (Video)

The Nigerian social media space has been agog with diverse reactions after the founder of Love World Assembly, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, stirred up another controversy after he told his members to ignore advice from medical doctors against consumption of salt.

Oyakhilome who gave the instruction while preaching a sermon in his Lagos church on Sunday, told his congregation that instead of staying away from too much salt consumption which medical practitioners say is dangerous to the heath, they should rather take more salt as the item is good for their body.

During the sermon, the pastor who had in the past, stirred serious controversies due to his contrary opinions on medical and scientific issues, backed up his stance by playing some documentaries to them showing where white doctors denounced claims that salt is good for the body.

He, however, argued that many people have suffered from stroke and other diseases because they listened to their doctors advice not to take salt.

He emphasized that salt is actually the ultimate medicine that can cure all manner of diseases because it was sanctioned by Jesus Christ in one of his sermons where he said the people were the salt of the earth.

“Many have suffered from stroke and other ailments because they listened to their doctor’s advice not to take salt. You need salt,” Pastor Oyakhilome said with emphasis.

‘’We listen to the so called professionals and many have died listening to them. Think how many people have suffered strokes and all kinds of ailments because they listen to their doctor.

“Think of how many people have been afraid of salt. In fact they have eliminated salt from their food.

“You have to let others know. You need salt; more salt than less salt. All the sick people being treated in the hospital, they are giving them salt but they don’t know. They repackage it and sell it to you in different forms.”

He recounted how God used salt to heal people, quoting the bible passage, Mark 9: 50 in which Jesus said “Salt is good and that people should have some salt and have peace with one another.”

The flamboyant man of God went on to tell his members that instead of depending on what medical science says, they should rather speak in tongues and they will get solutions to all their troubles.

“I thought so myself too but this is why I talk to you about praying in tongues. From praying in tongues, the spirit of God talks and guides me. I speak in tongues and solutions come.

The message has sparked a conversation online with some Nigerians agreeing with him while others argue that such message could cause a medical crisis as some people may just ignore their doctor’s advice and start taking in too much salt.

This is not the first time Pastor Chris has evoked such controversies due to his opposite stance when it comes to medical issues.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he had warned his members not to take the life-saving vaccine, arguing that it was a ploy by the west to depopulate African people. He also attributed the recent death of Pope Francis to the Covid-19 vaccine which he said was administered deliberately on the Pope to kill him.

Pastor Chris had also in the past, taken up issues with American billionaire Bill Gates’ malaria intervention aid to African countries, urging his members not to allow themselves to be inoculated as Gates was playing a script by America to kill Africans.

