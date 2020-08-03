Don’t overheat the polity ahead of Edo election, PDP tells Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday urged the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, not to overheat the polity ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondoyan, made the call at a news conference in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan is also the Secretary of the Publicity sub-committee of the National Campaign Council (PDPNCC) for the Edo State governorship election.

He said: “We strongly caution Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity in Edo and the nation just because he and his candidate have no agenda to market to the people of the state.

“Oshiomhole should remember that Edo is called the heartbeat of the nation and he should not create a crisis that would have a spiral effect in other parts of the country.”

