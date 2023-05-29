Don’t pity me, I asked for the job’, Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness ahead of inauguration

Bola Tinubu, the incoming president of Nigeria, appealed to Nigerians not to feel sorry for him since he has the immense task of building a country ahead of him.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, states this at a gala and banquet ahead his inauguration as president of Nigeria.

He also noted that he was well aware of the mission he set out for and did not expect pity from Nigerians while referencing to difficulties the nation was facing.

Instead, Tinubu urged Nigerians to hold him responsible for keeping his commitments, noting that the problems facing the nation were the reason he ran for office.

“We have corruption, insecurity and many problems confronting us… but don’t pity me. I asked for the job. I campaigned for it. No excuses.

“I will live up to expectation, I promise you,” Tinubu said.

In the meantime, the authorities have increased security within the Federal Capital Territory in advance of the inauguration by stationing soldiers, police officers, undercover agents, and anti-terrorism units at key public locations and facilities, including hotels where invited guests were housed.

Additionally, helicopters flying overhead have been used by the military and the police to perform aerial surveillance on the FCT.

Numerous representatives of foreign governments, diplomats, and leaders of international organisations started arriving in Abuja on Sunday in preparation for the transfer of power to the president-elect.

Economic players such as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria urged the former governor of Lagos State to address inflation, stabilise the exchange rate, and ensure the removal of fuel subsidy within his first 100 days in office in light of the challenges facing the nation.

