‘Don’t politicise my attack,’ Ortom cautions Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday warned Nigerians not to politicise the attack on him by suspected assailants.

Gunmen on Saturday opened fire on the governor’s convoy along the Gboko/Makurdi road.

But Ortom’s security details repelled the attack.

However, the claim was faulted by many Nigerians including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who addressed journalists at the end of the State Security Council meeting at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi, appealed to Nigerians not to politicize the attack.

Ortom said he was not the first governor to be attacked in recent times.

He said: “The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, who is an APC governor, was once attacked. It is me today; it may be another person tomorrow.

“What we need is that all of us should join hands together to stop this because our country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and we should avoid anything that would make it to explode.

“Even when this thing happened, there were patriotic Fulani men who called, so it is beyond partisan politics because any life that is lost can never be restored.”

