‘Don’t politicize Nigeria’s security challenges, Buhari won’t resign,’ APC tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demand for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the country’s security challenges.

The PDP had recently demanded the president’s resignation for failing to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in various parts of the country.

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who reacted to the development in a chat with State House Correspondents at the end of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, told the opposition party that this is not the time to politicise the country’s security challenges.

He added that President Buhari would continue to deliver on his mandate to Nigerians and would not resign.

.The governor said the APC decried the politicisation of the country’s security challenges for personal gains.

El-Rufai said: “The APC NEC condemns in very strong terms, the call by the PDP leadership and some of their cheerleaders for the resignation of Mr. President.

“APC observes that security challenges, though regrettable, can only be addressed when all interests, civil and military, governments and opposition, security forces and indeed all citizens, collaborate irrespective of party affiliation.

“This is not the time to politicise the security challenges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions