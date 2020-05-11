Don’t reopen universities, Nigerian govt orders Vice Chancellors

To keep students and the university communities safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has ordered vice Chancellors not to reopen federal, state and private universities.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) gave the directive through a circular by the Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki.

The circular read: “Vice chancellors will please recall that following the ministerial directive of March 19, 2020, the NUC issued two circulars on Friday, March 20, to convey approval for the closure of institutions for a period of one month effective from Monday, March 23.

Read also: Ondo Assembly resumes plenary Tuesday

“The Federal Ministry of Education has subsequently directed on Friday, May 8, that all schools remain closed as the Federal Government is closely monitoring developments on the containment of the COVID-19. Vice-Chancellors are to ignore the fake news being circulated in the social media as the situation is under constant review and any decision will be conveyed through the appropriate channels.

“I am therefore to forward herewith, a copy of the circular from the Federal Ministry of Education to vice chancellors of Nigerian universities for guidance and full compliance.”

It would be recalled that the NUC had, on March 19, ordered the closure of tertiary institutions for one month as part of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Join the conversation

Opinions