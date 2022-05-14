Politics
‘Don’t sideline women over free forms in 2023,’ Aisha Buhari begs APC
The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to leave out women in the contest for tickets in the 2023 general elections.
Mrs. Buhari, who made the call at a summit for APC female aspirants at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, noted that the time has come for women to be included in the scheme of things, and also support them.
The first lady also asked the party not to sideline the women because they were given free nomination forms.
She said: “I stand before you today as a mother, as a leader, as a sister, believing that today’s summit will make a difference in our lives as women and mothers of the nation.
READ ALSO: APC women demand 50 per cent of party’s leadership positions
“To the chairman of our party, governors and party executives, I commend your efforts in supporting women over the years.
“However, I would like to draw your attention that it is now time to believe in women more and show more solidarity with them.
“Distinguished guests, it is important to mention the efforts made by our great party towards promoting women’s participation in politics.
“I appreciate and commend the recent party’s gesture in offering free nomination forms to female aspirants.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...