‘Don’t sideline women over free forms in 2023,’ Aisha Buhari begs APC

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to leave out women in the contest for tickets in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs. Buhari, who made the call at a summit for APC female aspirants at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, noted that the time has come for women to be included in the scheme of things, and also support them.

The first lady also asked the party not to sideline the women because they were given free nomination forms.

She said: “I stand before you today as a mother, as a leader, as a sister, believing that today’s summit will make a difference in our lives as women and mothers of the nation.

“To the chairman of our party, governors and party executives, I commend your efforts in supporting women over the years.

“However, I would like to draw your attention that it is now time to believe in women more and show more solidarity with them.

“Distinguished guests, it is important to mention the efforts made by our great party towards promoting women’s participation in politics.

“I appreciate and commend the recent party’s gesture in offering free nomination forms to female aspirants.”

