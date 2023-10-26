‘Don’t take it personal’, Gbajabiamila urges Atiku, Obi to accept S’Court judgement

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has asked PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party Peter Obi to respect the ruling of the Supreme Court and unite for Nigeria.

The top court upheld Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election following several months of legal fireworks.The Justice John Okoro-led panel of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Obi and Abubakar’s appeals against Tinubu were without merit and should be rejected.Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim are the other justices that sat on the appeals.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who called the legal dispute a distraction, gave an assurance to reporters on Thursday shortly after the ruling in the Abuja courthouse that Tinubu would keep extending a hand of fellowship to Atiku, Obi, and other Nigerians.

He stated, “The litigation is a distraction. The litigants exercise their rights to go to court. But that has come to an end now. We now have to all come together as one country or one people and move ahead to take this country where it rightfully should be.

“We shouldn’t take things personally. If you listened carefully to the judgment, the judgment was very sound by any objective and supported with facts, with cases.”

Gbajabiamila continued, “The president is a democrat, he has always extended his hands of fellowship. He’s always done that he will continue to do that, and will continue to do so on his behalf. Governance is about everybody. It’s not about a party. It’s not about an individual. If we do not come together now. then we’ll have ourselves to blame.

“The elections are over. Litigation is over. All litigation has come to an end. Now’s the time for governments; distractions are over. So yes, Mr. President, the APC and all right-thinking members of society must come together no matter what party you belong to, to address the issue of governance.”

