Don’t vote for aspirants who can’t buy their forms, Obasanjo tells Nigerians
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has told Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants who lie about other people buying nomination forms for them.
Obasanjo, who spoke at a colloquium in Lagos on Thursday to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said presidential aspirants who tell Nigerians that some groups bought their forms for them should be avoided as they are only lying.
The ex-president’s remarks resonated with many presidential aspirants like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and many others who claim some groups purchased nomination forms for them.
“Today, they are paying N40m. Some of them (aspirants) even said it is some youths who bought it for them,” Obasanjo said.
“In fact, anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn’t vote for him. Which youths gathered N40m? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don’t need to lie to us,” he added.
Also speaking on the myriads of problems bedevilling the country, the former President said only good leadership can give Nigeria the change it needs.
“If you say, ‘what is wrong with Nigeria’, I will say leadership. If you say, ‘what do you have to do about Nigeria’, I will still say leadership. If you say, ‘where are we taking Nigeria? Leadership,” he insisted.
