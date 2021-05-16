‘Don’t wait for FG. Convene unity summit to address Nigeria’s challenges,’ Atiku charges governors | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘Don’t wait for FG. Convene unity summit to address Nigeria’s challenges,’ Atiku charges governors
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday charged governors of the 36 states in the country to take a bold move against insecurity in the country.
In a statement titled: “Nigeria Is drifting: We must stop waiting for Godot,” the ex-vice president told the governors to stop waiting for the Federal Government before tackling the problem.
He also asked the governors to convene a national unity summit to tackle insecurity in the country.
Atiku stressed that Nigerians cannot afford the luxury of waiting for the federal government to effect changes in the country.
He said: “For too long, we have erroneously thought that the power to make effective changes lies at Aso Rock. But without the states, nobody can get to Aso Rock.
“I call on Nigerian governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a National Unity Summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.
“Forget about your party. Forget about your tribe. Respect your religion and allow it to bring out the better part of you. Meet together. Talk together. Come up with the solutions to all our collective challenges.
“And then go back to your states, and consult with your federal and state legislators, with a view to getting them to work with their colleagues to implement the solutions you came up with.”
