‘Don’t wait for government, pursue your goals,’ Ashimolowo charges Nigerian youths

The Senior Pastor of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, said on Sunday he was one of the thousands of people who signed a petition for the British Parliament to sanction Nigeria over last month’s shooting of protesters in Lagos.

Ashimolowo, who spoke at his church headquarters in Maryland, Lagos, urged Nigerian youths not to wait for the government to get things done but to take their destiny in their hands.

Members of the British Parliament began deliberations on the request by the petitioners to sanction Nigeria earlier on Monday.

Read also: Beware of fake miracle-performing men of God —Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

He said: “Many of the people saying I have no man are wearing mask of laziness and incapacity. Stop saying I have no man, throw yourself into it, there is greatness in you.

“If they want to get me, let them get me. I am one of the people that signed the petition in London on #EndSARS protest and the Parliament will start hearing this week and if found guilty, Nigeria might be sanctioned.

“But the youths must arise and not expect things to be done. Do not chase after money, chase your purpose, everything will follow suit.”

Join the conversation

Opinions