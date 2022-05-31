‘Don’t waste your votes on incompetent, clueless candidates in 2023’, Aisha Yesufu counsels Nigerians

The Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Tuesday urged Nigerian youth to place competence over undue influence in their choice of leadership in 2023 general elections.

Yesufu, who made the call in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, encouraged the youths to vote aggressively for a better Nigeria.

She decried the impunity that a lot of Nigerians exhibit during elections.

The activist stressed that 2023 would offer Nigerians a fresh opportunity to negotiate their future and determine the direction which the country should go.

She, therefore, cautioned Nigerians against making mistakes bringing unprepared, clueless and selfish leaders into power.

Yesufu wrote: “Dear Nigeria youths, what are your terms? Jobs open to all based on merit instead of connection? Enabling environment to be listened to and not tear gassed or shot at when you protest? Being part of Governance? This is the time to negotiate. You have the upper hands.

“Don’t do monkey no dey chop baboon day chop work! When you are meeting with the presidential candidates you are supporting to negotiate what is in for you when they win? You will finish all the work and they will go and bring deadwoods to govern. Shine your eyes!

“I have always said that the real waste of vote is to vote for someone who is not competent just because you think the person will win and then end up wasting your life instead of wasting the vote.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

