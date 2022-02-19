Connect with us

Doping Ban: Okagbare says her lawyers’ll decide next line of action

Published

1 hour ago

on

Okagbare breaks 200m African record

Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare has reacted to the 10 years ban handed to her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday.

Okagbare, who last competed at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was handed the ban over a doping scandal that has lingered since July, 2021.

Ripples Nigeria had reported when the 33-year-old was suspended during the Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test carried out prior to the event.

Okagbare has 30 days to appeal against AIU’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The star athlete has continually denied any wrongdoing, and has now revealed that her lawyers are studying AIU’s statement for their next line of action.

Blessing Okagbare handed 10-year ban over doping scandal

The AIU said Okagbare would serve a five-year ban for the use of multiple prohibited substances and another five years for not co-operating with the investigation.

“The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years,” read an AIU statement on Friday.

“Five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.”

Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump event at the 2008 Olympics, and has also won World Championship medals in the 200m race and long jump.

Before she was ruled out during the Tokyo Olympics, Okagbare was a medal contender for the women’s 100m as she had won her heat in 11.05 seconds.

