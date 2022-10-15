Doren Hospital denies claims staff recorded unconscious BBN star, Rico Swavey

The management of Doren Hospital on Friday released a statement debunking claims that members of its staff were negligent in handling reality star, Patrick Fakoya who is better known as Rico Swavey when he was brought into their facility shortly after he was involved in an auto accident on Tuesday.

The hospital also insisted that members of its staff did not record the reality star in his unconscious state.

Swavey, a former Big Brother Naija contestant who was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, died on Thursday after spending hours on life support.

A video, which trended on Twitter following the reality star’s death, showed disorganised health workers around Rico, while he lay unconscious on a wheel chair with an oxygen mask on his face.

The medical centre has since received a backlash from Nigerians for allegedly exhibiting unprofessional conduct and lacking empathy thereof.

Doren has, however, debunked allegations of its health workers denying Swavey prompt medical attention and unprofessional conduct.

A statement shared via the hospital’s Instagram page on Friday detailed the treatment given to the reality TV star on arrival at the hospital and also stated that its nurses were not responsible for the viral video.

Titled ‘INCIDENCE REPORT ON AN RTA CASE BROUGHT TO DOREN SPECIALIST HOSPITAL ON TUESDAY 11TH OCTOBER, 2022 AT 1:45 AM’, the statement claimed that an “unknown patient” was brought in bleeding and “smelling of alcohol”, given first aid, and afterwards referred to Evercare hospital for “urgent neurosurgical review.”

The statement reads in part,

“Efforts were made to trace his family and one female friend of his (Miss Ify Helen Eze, phone no- 070**) came into the facility to see him. She and the good Samaritan who brought the patient were told of the severity of his condition, and the need of urgent neurosurgical review and also the need to be referred to Evercare hospital. Miss Ify Helen Eze fainted on seeing his condition and she had to be resuscitated

“A detailed referral letter was written and given to the relations. After an initial reluctance, they accepted the letter. But before leaving the two of them (Miss Ify and the Good Samaritan) decided to make a video to exonerate themselves from being implicated as being responsible for the patient’s condition. Most likely Miss Ify Helen Eze and her partner (Good Samaritan) are the people who videoed and posted on social media for reasons best known to them.

“Doren Nurses pleaded with them to help take the patient to the vehicle and stop videoing. At no point in time did a Doren staff video the patient or laugh. One of the nurses spoke in Hausa trying to persuade them to assist in moving the patient who has already been positioned on our stair chair ready to be moved to the vehicle. instead they kept videoing.

“The following morning, our nurses reached out to Miss Ify Helen Eze to find out about the current condition of the patient and we were told the patient was currently hospitalised and receiving care in Evercare Hospital. 72 hours after the referral from Doren Specialist Hospital, we were shocked to hear that the young man had passed on. Doren and its staff empathise with the family of the deceased.”

The hospital also disclosed that it was currently working with the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency to investigate the real source of the video.

Read the full statement below.

