Sports
Dortmund lose to Werder Bremen despite being two goals up at 88 minutes
Borussia Dortmund were stunned in a five-goal thriller by Werder Bremen in a German Bundesliga encounter on Saturday evening.
Dortmund were two gos ahead in the 88 minutes before the visitors started and completed a comeback in added time.
Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro put the home side in cruise control as the game approached the end.
But former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan pulled a goal back in the 89th minute before Niklas Schmidt headed the equaliser in three minutes of added time.
Read Also: Bayern beat Dortmund to win 10th consecutive Bundesliga title
It was not over yet as in the final seconds of the sixth minute of added time, Scotland forward Oliver Burke rode two challenges then fired home a sensational winner.
Dortmund had beaten Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg in their opening two games and were only second behind leaders Bayern on goal difference.
They drop to sixth with the defeat to Werder while Bayern will return to the top if they avoid defeat against Bochum on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...