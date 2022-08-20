Dortmund lose to Werder Bremen despite being two goals up at 88 minutes

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in a five-goal thriller by Werder Bremen in a German Bundesliga encounter on Saturday evening.

Dortmund were two gos ahead in the 88 minutes before the visitors started and completed a comeback in added time.

Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro put the home side in cruise control as the game approached the end.

But former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan pulled a goal back in the 89th minute before Niklas Schmidt headed the equaliser in three minutes of added time.

It was not over yet as in the final seconds of the sixth minute of added time, Scotland forward Oliver Burke rode two challenges then fired home a sensational winner.

Dortmund had beaten Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg in their opening two games and were only second behind leaders Bayern on goal difference.

They drop to sixth with the defeat to Werder while Bayern will return to the top if they avoid defeat against Bochum on Sunday.

