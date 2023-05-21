Dortmund on verge of clinching first Bundesliga title in 11yrs

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from the clinching the 2022-23 Bundesliga title after beating 10-man Augsburg to move to the summit of the table.

The win on Sunday takes them two points clear of champions Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig on Saturday – a big slip in the title race.

Dortmund had the advantage of an extra man from the firsg half after Felix Uduokhai was sent off for a foul on Donyell Malen.

Sebastian Haller opened the scoring after the red card with a low strike in the 58th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Haller then finished from close range to double their lead before Julian Brandt got a late third to seal the rout.

Victory means Dortmund are in a strong position to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011-12 season and deny Bayern Munich an 11th-successive title.

The battle will be won and lost on the final day of the season next weekend when Thomas Tuchel takes his Bayern side to Koln and Dortmund face Mainz.

Dortmund will win the league if they clinch a win at home to Mainz.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March with the side sitting second in the table and appointed Tuchel as his replacement.

