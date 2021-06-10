Dortmund reject £67m Man Utd bid for Sancho | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Dortmund reject £67m Man Utd bid for Sancho
Bundesliga club, Dortmund have refused to let striker Jadon Sancho go for a whopping £67m after they were approached by Manchester United.
The German club, according to a BBC reports, want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.
The Red Devils are now considering whether to revise their offer, to avoid a repeat of 12 months ago.
Read Also: Chukwueze wins Europa League title with Villarreal as Man Utd’s trophy drought continues
Recall that the Old Trafford club were given a fee by Dortmund for Sancho last summer, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.
In the end, Dortmund refused to budge and Sancho remained where he was for one more season.
But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to get the deal done, and has identified a right-sided attacking player as one of his priorities.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....