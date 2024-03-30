Dortmund win Der Klassiker for first time in 5yrs

Borussia Dortmund defeated rivals Bayern Munich 2-0 in a thrilling Der Klassiker at the Alianz Stadium on Saturday.

Dortmund are winning against Bayern for the first time since in about 5years, as their last victory was in August 2019.

Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute and Julian Ryerson doubled their advantage late on.

Bayern’s best chance was when Harry Kane thought he had pulled a goal back with one minute of normal time remaining, but it was ruled offside.

The defeat leaves Bayern 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who defeated Hoffenheim earlier on Saturday.

Dortmund’s victory was their first at Bayern in 10 years

It has boosted their chances of a top-four finish and they are now three points clear of fifth-placed RB Leipzig, who were held to a goalless draw by Mainz.

