 Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON

Published

2 hours ago

on

Benin Republic forward Jodel Dossou has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not unbeatable in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The striker would be leading the attack when his country faces Nigeria, who are yet to taste defeat in the qualifying series, in the matchday five fixture.

Benin are just a point behind Nigeria in Group L, and a win for the West African side over their neighbours would secure their place in the Cameroon tournament billed for next year.

“This match is a very decisive match for us. We have the weapons to take on this team that we have already played against and a team that I respect very well,” Dossou said in an interview with ORTB.

Read Also: Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho

The Super Eagles are a point away from sealing their qualification and will be battling it out with the Squirrels in Port Novo on 27 March.

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to pick a win in their matchdays three and four encounters against Sierra Leone, but are looking to earn the required point from their last two matched against Benin and Lesotho this month.

Two teams will qualify from Group L, with Benin having a very good chance to also scale through.

“If we are focused and play well, we can win,” added Dossou.

“We are playing at home and we know a win will qualify us as our final qualifier will be against Sierra Leone. It is therefore up to us to pull out all the stops to snatch this qualifying ticket for our fans who are always there for us.”

Nigeria stands top with eight points, Benin with seven points, Sierra Leone with three and Lesotho with two points. All teams have two more matches to play.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports36 mins ago

Tuchel’s unbeaten start at Chelsea continues after Leeds stalemate

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has extended his unbeaten run to 12 games after his side were held to a goalless...
Sports2 hours ago

Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON

Benin Republic forward Jodel Dossou has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not unbeatable in the Africa Cup...
Sports23 hours ago

Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Amaju Pinnick Amaju Pinnick
Sports1 day ago

Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
Sports1 day ago

S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President

South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest2 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest2 days ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest3 days ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest4 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest4 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.