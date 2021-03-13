Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Dossou tells Benin Republic teammates how to beat Nigeria, qualify for AFCON
Benin Republic forward Jodel Dossou has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not unbeatable in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The striker would be leading the attack when his country faces Nigeria, who are yet to taste defeat in the qualifying series, in the matchday five fixture.
Benin are just a point behind Nigeria in Group L, and a win for the West African side over their neighbours would secure their place in the Cameroon tournament billed for next year.
“This match is a very decisive match for us. We have the weapons to take on this team that we have already played against and a team that I respect very well,” Dossou said in an interview with ORTB.
Read Also: Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
The Super Eagles are a point away from sealing their qualification and will be battling it out with the Squirrels in Port Novo on 27 March.
Gernot Rohr’s men failed to pick a win in their matchdays three and four encounters against Sierra Leone, but are looking to earn the required point from their last two matched against Benin and Lesotho this month.
Two teams will qualify from Group L, with Benin having a very good chance to also scale through.
“If we are focused and play well, we can win,” added Dossou.
“We are playing at home and we know a win will qualify us as our final qualifier will be against Sierra Leone. It is therefore up to us to pull out all the stops to snatch this qualifying ticket for our fans who are always there for us.”
Nigeria stands top with eight points, Benin with seven points, Sierra Leone with three and Lesotho with two points. All teams have two more matches to play.
