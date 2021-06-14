"Dot-In-Circle" T-shirts, caps, flood South-East after Buhari's comments | Ripples Nigeria

News
“Dot-In-Circle” T-shirts, caps, flood South-East after Buhari’s comments
Some youths in the South-East have decided to make light of the comments President Muhammadu Buhari made during an interview on a national television about the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), being a dot in a circle by churning out T-Shirts and caps with “Onye-Dot” adorning them
Though the producers of the Onye-Dot T-Shirts and caps are not known yet, they have been in circulation since Saturday and have been gaining wide acceptance with many placing orders for them.
Buhari had described the proscribed Igbo separatist group as a mere dot in a circle which could not secede from the country as they have no where to go, but the producers of the T-Shirts and caps seem to have used the sarcastic statement to their own benefit.
In the interview, Buhari had said:
“IPOB is just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have investments and properties everywhere and in other areas.
“They don’t know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilise the police and the military to go after them.”
However, that statement has now become a source of joy to many as the T-Shirts and caps have become a fast moving product.
One of the marketers of the T-Shirts, Ifeanyi Igwe, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria said:
“President Buhari must have thought his statement will bring down the Igbo spirit but we have once again shown him that we have a can-do spirit and will survive anything.
READ ALSO: IPOB alleges house-to-house abduction, killing of youths by Nigerian security agents
“The Onye-Dot T-Shirts and caps are now so popular and the demand is so high I can’t even meet up.”
Another marketer, Samuel Enyinnaya, said:
“The Onye-Dot brand is one of the best things to happen to my business this year. I got the stock just on Saturday but by this morning (Monday), I have almost ran out of them.
“People are just rushing for the Onye-Dot brand. We have to thank Buhari for that goof and I pray he continues to make them. It is really good for business”, he said.
By Isaac Dachen
