Dotun emerges BBNaija head of house for week 6

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Dotun, on Monday emerged as the Head of House for week six.

The Coordinator of the reality television show, Biggie, announced the choice of Dotun at the end of the head of the house games on Monday evening.

The housemate later picked one of his closest colleagues in the house, Daniella, as his deputy.

Following his success in the hoh games, Dotun automatically secured immunity from next weekend’s live eviction show.

However, Daniella will not enjoy such privilege as deputy head of the house.

21 housemates are currently vying for the show’s grand prize of N100 million.

