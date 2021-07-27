DOUBLE SPEAK? APC pledges support for any electoral reform instituted by INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last.

“The APC will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC has resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries or consensus,” he said.

He added that the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) however, remained the only legal instrument voters could use to elect progressive leaders.

The APC spokesman said this was the only way to sustain the ongoing efforts of APC government’s development stride at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing INEC continuous voter registration exercise to register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s position comes as a surprise to many Nigerians, given that the National Assembly with a majority of APC lawmakers had shot down moves by INEC to transmit election results electronically, in future polls in the country.

