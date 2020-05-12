Double tragedy, as fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia

At least five Covid-19 patients have been killed by a fire outbreak at St. George’s City Hospital in the in Vyborg district of St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday.

According to a state’s media, the fire broke out in the hospital’s intensive care unit from a short circuit in a ventilator.

Close to 150 patients and staff were evactated with dozens injured, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Service reported.

With the country’s current Covid-19 cases hitting 232,243, Russia is now the second country in the world after the United States with the highest amount of cases and 2,116 deaths so far, Johns Hopkins University reports

