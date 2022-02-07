Dowen College accuses dead student, Sylvester Oromoni’s family of ‘ambush’

Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday told the state Coroner’s Court in Ikeja that it was ambushed by Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Snr, father of a late student of school, Sylvester jnr.

The 12-year-old died in November last year after he was allegedly bullied by his colleagues in the school.

However, medical reports obtained by the police and the state government revealed that the boy’s death was natural.

The counsel to Dowen College, Mr. Anthony Kpokpo, stated this at the start of the testimony of the deceased’s father after some documents, videos and audio recording were tendered in evidence in court.

Kpokpo said the items were withheld from other parties in the suit to create shock.

The evidence include documents, photographs, audio recordings, videos and the deceased luggage.

They were tendered by counsel to the Oromoni family, Andrew Efole.

Video and photo slideshows of late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. was played at the inquest.

One of the videos was Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) of November 23, 2021, which showed the late student arriving home from school.

In the footage, he could not walk into his home from the vehicle that brought him.

After the video footage and audiotapes were played in court, Kpokpo described the presentation of the documents as an “intent to ambush the other side.”

He said: “The content of this flash affirms our earlier assertion that it was deliberately kept away from us.

“The videos that we just watched and the managed audio we listened to had always been in the custody of the family of the deceased and was brought at this stage for shock value.

