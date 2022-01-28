Dowen College board chairman, others retire after debacle from Oromoni’s death

The fallout from the death of Sylvester Oromoni continues as the chairman of the management board of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Olumide Phillips, has stepped down from office.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the institution’s spokesman, Tomi Borishade, who disclosed that the Dowen College Founder, Dr. Olumide Phillips, and other founding members of the Board have resigned from their roles.

The statement read in part, “The founding members of the Board of Governors including the founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. O. Olumide Phillips, have decided to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

“This will also enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum.”

Furthermore, the institution stated that it was collaborating with the Lagos State Government regarding areas of improvement in order to forestall future occurrences

“Dowen pledges to implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises while commiserating with the family of late Sylvester Oromoni,” the statement read.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the school was closed by the state government after outrage over the death of Oromoni due to alleged bullying by his colleagues.

However, the Lagos State Police Command, at a press conference, claimed that the late Oromoni died of natural causes, a position that was faulted by the family’s lawyer, Femi Falana.

