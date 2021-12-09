Dowen College insists 12-yr-old student, Sylvester, died from leg injury

The management of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has maintained that Sylvester Oromoni suffered and died as a result of a leg injury he sustained in school.

The school disclosed this in it’s latest statement dated 8th December and published on its official Instagram page.

The statement titled ‘Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College Committed to Justice’, claimed the 12-year-old Oromoni, a JSS2 student of the college died a week after sustaining a leg injury.

“We are distressed that a child sustained a leg injury and passed on a week later. We are as shocked as the rest of the world to see our lovely boy look so ill and in so much pain from the videos posted.

“It is true that though he went home on the 23rd of November, his family did call on the 29th to inform us that he said he was actually bullied by 5 senior students whose names he mentioned.

“We confirm that we immediately started internal investigations on the 30th, but he passed on that same day. Sadly, we had barely made any headway before the social media frenzy commenced.

“We choose not to be sidetracked but remain focused on our task to get to the bottom of the allegations made. We are cooperating with all relevant authorities and all the accused students have presented themselves to the authorities. Justice will be done”, the statement read in part.

