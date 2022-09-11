Entertainment
Doyin, Chomzy, Eloswag evicted from Big Brother Naija
Doyin was the first housemate to be eliminated in Sunday’s eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Level Up.
Last Monday, Chomzy, Phyna, Eloswag, Bella, Doyin, Bryan, Rachel and Chizzy were nominated for possible eviction.
Doyin was the first contestant to be sent packing today following the announcement from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
She was later joined by Eloswag and Chomzy.
Despite their elimination, the trio will be relocating to Level 3.
READ ALSO: BBNaija introduces plot twist as Level 3 is unveiled
According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates are no longer in the game for the 100m grand prize but they will be retained as Big Brother’s guests until the 18th of September at the very least.
He noted that the evicted housemates will participate in all the activities (diary sessions, tasks) but they are still not real housemates and cannot win the prize.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...