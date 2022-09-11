Doyin, Chomzy, Eloswag evicted from Big Brother Naija

Doyin was the first housemate to be eliminated in Sunday’s eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Level Up.

Last Monday, Chomzy, Phyna, Eloswag, Bella, Doyin, Bryan, Rachel and Chizzy were nominated for possible eviction.

Doyin was the first contestant to be sent packing today following the announcement from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

She was later joined by Eloswag and Chomzy.

Despite their elimination, the trio will be relocating to Level 3.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates are no longer in the game for the 100m grand prize but they will be retained as Big Brother’s guests until the 18th of September at the very least.

He noted that the evicted housemates will participate in all the activities (diary sessions, tasks) but they are still not real housemates and cannot win the prize.

