Doyin evicted from Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Level Up contestant Doyin has been evicted from the ongoing reality show.

On Monday, Ripples Nigeria reported that Chomzy, Phyna, Eloswag, Bella, Doyin, Bryan, Rachel and Chizzy were nominated for possible eviction last week.

However, Doyin got evicted on Sunday, by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show.

READ ALSO: BBNaija housemate, Bella issued strike

Big Brother also issued Sheggz a strike for disregarding one of the rules of the reality show and failing to perform the tail of the House duties.⁣

Also, his girlfriend, Bella got a strike for throwing a plate of food at Rachel.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now