Doyin Okupe cries out, says gay son has spiritual problem

Former presidential aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Doyin Okupe, has reacted to a revelation by his United Kingdom-based son, Bolu, that he is gay.

The 2015 Manchester University graduate had made the revelation on his Instagram account, where he shared photos of himself, telling the whole world that his is homosexual and very proud of it.

Reacting to the post on his own Instagram account, Okupe said his “son is going through a spiritual challenge,” and asked for Nigerians to pray for him and his family at “this trying time.”

In the post where he tagged Bolu’s photo, Okupe wrote:

“The picture below is that of Mobolurin Okupe. He is my son. I gave him the name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here, I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth; this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehovah whom I serve day and night.

“I urge you all to pray for him and my family to come out of this very difficult challenge.”

Okupe also mentioned that he had been aware of his son’s sexuality for a while but had stood against it, saying that as an evangelist, homosexuality goes against his Christian faith.

“I have been aware of Bolu’s new orientation for a while now. He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist), I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.”

