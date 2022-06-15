Doyin Okupe justifies Peter Obi’s trip to Egypt

In the wake of criticism levelled against former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, over his trip to Egypt barely few days to Ekiti gubernatorial election, former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has justified the trip, saying it was meant to provide lasting solutions to Nigeria’s energy problem.

Doyin, via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, scoffed at Nigerians for stressing that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) ought to be around ahead of election on Saturday.

Obi had yesterday announced his trip to Egypt to continue his comparative study of economy, education and others between Nigeria and Egypt.

Following his announcement, Nigerians, especially political analysts such as Deji Adeyanju and Aisha Yesufu, condemned the trip, adding that the presidential candidate was supposed to prepare for the forthcoming elections.

Reacting, Doyin Okupe said the trip was necessary to solve the Nigeria’s multilayered problems including the perpetual energy crisis.

He added that the trip had been planned earlier before the primaries conducted across the country few weeks ago.

The tweets read: “Peter Obi’s trip has been scheduled previously, even before primaries. His mission principally is to see the plants installed by Siemens, which double the generating capacity of Egypt in four years. To hold talks directly with the coy on what will be feasible for Nigeria at what cost?

“Going to Egypt to seek a permanent solution to our crippling energy crisis is a more rewarding move more than going to a rally in Ekiti, in an election which are obviously ill-prepared for and where we will compete against well-entrenched and incumbent establishment parties.”

