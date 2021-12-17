Entertainment
Doyin Okupe’s gay son, Bolu, says most African men are bi-s3xual
Bolu Okupe, the son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has accused most African men of practicing bi-s*xualism.
It would be recalled that in January 2021, Bolu Okupe came out as gay. He has since become one of the most outspoken LGBTQ activists in Nigeria.
In an Instagram post shared on Friday morning, Bolu said bis*xuality within African communities needs to be more openly discussed because there are quite a number of bis*xual African men.
READ ALSO: Doyin Okupe cries out, says gay son has spiritual problem
Bolu further stated that because of the stigma, the majority of these men remain in the closet and go on to marry women who do not know they are bis*xual.
He then told women that many of them are already married to or will eventually marry bis*xual men.
Read his thread below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
From small potholes to deep gullies, the narrow road from Ojere/Ogidi in Ilorin South to the junction linking Gaa saka...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....