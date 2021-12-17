Doyin Okupe’s gay son, Bolu, says most African men are bi-s3xual

Bolu Okupe, the son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has accused most African men of practicing bi-s*xualism.

It would be recalled that in January 2021, Bolu Okupe came out as gay. He has since become one of the most outspoken LGBTQ activists in Nigeria.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday morning, Bolu said bis*xuality within African communities needs to be more openly discussed because there are quite a number of bis*xual African men.

Bolu further stated that because of the stigma, the majority of these men remain in the closet and go on to marry women who do not know they are bis*xual.

He then told women that many of them are already married to or will eventually marry bis*xual men.

Read his thread below.

