Dozens stranded as Anambra govt erects giant gate on Niger Bridge (video)

May 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra State government has closed the state’s section of the River Niger Bridge by mounting a giant gate at a spot on the bridge.

The government reportedly took the decision to check the violators of the inter-state travel ban.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, many people were left stranded on a particular section of the bridge.

The Federal Government had last month banned inter-state travel as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Anambra has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, one patient had been discharged, leaving the state with seven active cases of COVID-19. Watch the video below:

