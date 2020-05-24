Dozens stranded as Anambra govt erects giant gate on Niger Bridge (video)

The Anambra State government has closed the state’s section of the River Niger Bridge by mounting a giant gate at a spot on the bridge.

The government reportedly took the decision to check the violators of the inter-state travel ban.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, many people were left stranded on a particular section of the bridge.

The Federal Government had last month banned inter-state travel as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt relaxes COVID-19 lockdown, orders reopening of churches, markets

Anambra has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, one patient had been discharged, leaving the state with seven active cases of COVID-19. Watch the video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions