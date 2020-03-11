DPO shot dead during clash between students and police

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in Cross River State, Gabriel Amawu, has been shot dead.

Amawu, a deputy superintendent of police, who headed Obudu police division, in the northern Cross River State was shot dead Tuesday night.

According to the Police Command in the state, his demise was said to have resulted as a result of a clash between the police and some students in the area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened around 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

The police spokesman, who said she was yet to get full details of what happened, however confirmed that an arrest of a student by the police led to the crisis.

The arrested student, it was learnt, is a student of the Federal College of Education, Obudu.

His colleagues were said to have besieged the police station, where he was kept to demand for his release, when the incident happened.

