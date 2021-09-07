News
DPR addresses Bauchi residents’ fears over citing of gas plant
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispelled fears of some residents of Tirwun quarters in Bauchi metropolis of Bauchi State, over the situation of five gas plants in the area.
Speaking on Tuesday in Bauchi, DPR’s Operations Controller, Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, said the plants referred to were established after rigorous assessment and evaluation of the safety of the environment and the people.
Some residents of Tirwun and ATBU Kari Estate Staff Quarters in Bauchi metropolis had raised concerns, calling on authorities to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the construction of a gas plant by a private energy company, Action Energy Nigeria Limited, in their area.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the residents while addressing newsmen in the state argued that building the gas plants was not only hazardous, but dangerous.
But Iliyasu said, “An Environmental Impact Assessment was carried out before the plants were approved. The DPR embarked on a sensitisation tour of filling stations and existing Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants (LPG) on strict adherence to safety measures.
“We sensitised operators of filling stations, gas plants and the general public on the need for strict adherence and observance of safety measures in their stations.”
He urged consumers of LPG to always check the expiry date of their gas cylinders before purchase, buy gas only from certified gas plants, and follow safety rules while refilling their cylinders.
