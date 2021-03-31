DPR assures steady fuel supply, increased monitoring nationwide during Easter | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday, dispelled fears of fuel scarcity during the Easter period, assuring a steady supply of petroleum products across the country.

A statement issued in Abuja by DPR Head of Public Affairs, Paul Osu, said the regulator would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets, to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity, and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

He maintained that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding products and creating artificial scarcity.

READ ALSO: Falana accuses Nigerian govt of plans to increase fuel pump price to N500 per litre

However, Osu charged consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

Also, he assured that DPR would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable businesses and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, he reiterated DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially during this season and under the current weather conditions.

Join the conversation

Opinions