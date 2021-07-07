 DPR moves against filling stations, gas plants, 116 firms shutdown in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria
DPR moves against filling stations, gas plants, 116 firms shutdown in Lagos

3 hours ago

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has began to shutdown illegal gas plants and filling stations one month after the Senate ordered a clampdown.

DPR conducted a surveillance exercise in Lagos State which showed many oil and gas companies were not complying with its guidelines, as well as that of international regulations.

The non-compliance led to the closure of 103 illegal filling stations and 13 gas plants within the state, a statement released on Tuesday disclosed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in June that the upper chambers directed DPR to clampdown on illegal gas retailers due to cases of gas explosions across Nigerian states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Read also: Lawmakers direct DPR to clamp down on illegal cooking gas retailers

In the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria, the Zonal Operations Controller for the government agency in Lagos, Ayorinde Cardoso, said the shutdown of 13 gas plants was a continuous exercise to improve safety in selling and distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Lagos State.

It was gathered that 86 LPG plants in Lagos State had been closed last year for operating illegally – this was also one of the reason given for the recent clampdown.

He said some of the gas plants were also operating in unapproved locations, while 103 petroleum products retail outlets didn’t have prerequisite approval.

