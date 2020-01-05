DPR says illegal transfer of LPG caused Kaduna gas explosion

Latest Metro

January 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Sunday said Saturday’s gas explosion in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, was caused by illegal transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The DPR stated this in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs, Mr Paul Osu, saying that further investigation was ongoing.

The DPR stated further: “In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.”

