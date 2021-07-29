DPR shuts down 13 gas stations in Akwa Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday sealed 13 gas stations in the Akwa Ibom State.

The DPR Controller of Operations in the state, Mr. Victor Ohwodiasa, told journalists in Eket that the gas stations were operating illegally.

He said: “We have identified 13 illegal facilities in the state and we had taken steps to close them down.”

The DPR official said the agency would sensitise the public, and operators on the safe handling of cooking gas, and warned operators to stop the transfer of cooking gas from one cylinder to another.

He appealed to the public to always buy cooking gas from only the DPR’s licensed facilities.

