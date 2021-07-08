Business
DPR shuts down 30 filling stations, eight LPG plants in Akwa Ibom
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down 30 filling stations and eight Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets for various offences in Akwa Ibom.
The state’s Operations Controller, Victor Ohwodiasa, disclosed this to journalists in Eket area of the state on Thursday.
He said the filling stations and LPG outlets were sealed for offences ranging from under dispensing, operating without valid sales and storage licenses, and poor housekeeping, among others in the state.
Ohwodiasa said: “I can authoritatively tell you that we have sealed 30 filling stations and eight gas outlets for operating illegally in the state. We cannot continue to allow illegality because we don’t need accidents to occur first, we just have to be proactive instead of being reactive.
“It is going to be a continuous fight because people are constraints because of the environmental condition, economic hardship, they want to cut corners and that is why we have regulators to check them.
“We are drawing a plan to touch all the 31 LGAs of the state, cutting across not just filling stations but gas outlets so that they can have the feel of our presence in the state.”
