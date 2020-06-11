DPR shuts filling stations over non-compliance with new pump price

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down a number of filling stations in the country, selling petrol above the new price band of between N121.5 and N123.5 per litre.

Abubakar Buba, Zonal Operations Controller at the DPR, said on Wednesday during the inspection of filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring states that the government agency had been informed that many outlets were under-dispensing the product.

“We are on surveillance to make sure that these marketers don’t cheat the public by selling above the pump price or by under-dispensing. Also, we are carrying out surveillance to make sure they don’t divert products to neighbouring states,” he said.

Buba disclosed that he was pleased with the conduct of some dealers as far as the compliance level with the new petrol pump price in the market was concerned even though a few others were yet to comply.

According to him, the filling stations of defaulters have been closed down by the DPR until they are prepared to comply with the directive.

Read also: DPR kicks off first licensing round for marginal oilfields after 18 years

“In the Federal Capital Territory, I will commend the marketers to some extent because out of the 37 stations we visited, only two were found selling above the new pump price.

“Now for the two selling above the regulated price, we have sealed them up and we are only going to unseal them as they comply. The sealed filling stations are Ramaniya (at Minister’s Hill) and Yinzag Petroils at Mabushi.”

Concerning reports that some outlets were under-dispensing products, Mr Buba said “we have noticed that and that is why we are going around. Since yesterday (Tuesday) up till this minute, we have been going around to make sure they dispense the right quantity to motorists.

“Anybody found wanting will have their station sealed and will pay the appropriate penalty, which is N100,000 per nozzle. In all the field offices in Nigeria, we have agreed to go out and make sure the public is not cheated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions