DPR shuts nine illegal LPG plants over safety concerns

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that nine Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos state have been shut down due to illegal operations.

DPR’s assistant director of operations for the Lagos zonal office, Olubunmi Ogundare, stated on Friday that the move was part of the agency’s oversight duty of monitoring the activities of companies operating in the industry across the value chain.

According to her, the affected cooking gas plants located in Idimu, Ikotun Egbe, Ipaja and Igando did not comply with the prerequisite safety standards.

She also said the LPG plants were shut for various reasons, including operating within densely populated areas and other unapproved locations for gas business.

“Three persons were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) which collaborated with the DPR in the exercise.

“Those identified illegal LPG facilities contravened the DPR guidelines for the establishment of LPG refilling plants and retailers outlets in Nigeria,” she said.

