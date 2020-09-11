International Latest

DR CONGO: 58 killed, 17 missing in attacks by rebel group

September 11, 2020
Heavily armed rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo
By Ripples Nigeria

Local officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have revealed that no fewer than 58 people have been killed in two separate attacks carried out by a suspected rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Reports also revealed that 17 people have been declared missing after the attack by the rebels who have killed hundreds of civilians in recent months.

READ ALSO: Two students, teacher killed, others abducted in DR Congo school attack

Officials in Ituri province said that the seventeen missing people are thought to have been kidnapped by the group which launched the attack because the ADF rebels are under pressure from the Congolese military in neighbouring North Kivu province.

On Friday, the country’s defence minister and other government officials are due in Ituri to focus on the complex security challenges.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */