DR Congo join Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Senegal in WCQ play-off round

The Democratic Republic of Congo have successfully advanced to the final round of the African qualifying series for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

10 teams are expected to make it to the round, where they will be paired against in each other, for five teams to emerge as representatives of the continent at the mundial.

DR Congo secures their place in the playoffs on Sunday, joining Egypt, Mali, Morocco and Senegal as the only teams already having a spot in the round.

The Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Benin Republic 2-0, a stunning turnaround in the Group J standings as the West Africans had been atop.

Super Eagles defeat Liberia 2-0 again in Qatar World Cup qualifier

Going into the clash, DR Congo needed to secure all the three points to usurp leaders Benin, who needed just a draw to seal their place.

But goals in each half from Dieumerci Mbokani and Ben Malango were enough, with the former opening scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot and the latter scoring on 74 minutes.

At the end of Group J standing, DRC finished top on 11 points, Benin placed second on 10 points.

The other two teams in the group Tanzania and Madagascar on eight and four points, ended in third and fourth spot respectively.

