Politics
Dr Dikko Radda, Fubara take oaths as new governors
Dr Dikko Radda was on Monday sworn in as the new governor of Katsina State, taking over from Aminu Masari, while Siminialayi Fubara was also sworn in to replace Nyesome Wike of Rivers State.
Radda’s inauguration took place at the Muhammadu Dikko Township Stadium, Katsina.
The new governor, Dikko, 52, had defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator Yakubu Danmarke, who had threatened to sue to overturn Dikko’s election.
Read Also: Rivers APC gov’ship candidate, Cole insists on pursuing petition despite party’s withdrawal
In the presence of the outgoing governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and his deputy, Muntari Lawal, Dikko and Faruk Lawal Jobe took the oath of office delivered by the State’s Chief Judge, Danladi Abubakar, between 10:40 and 10:45 am.
In Rivers, Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Ordu were sworn in as the governor and deputy governor of the state, respectively.
The Oath of Office was administered by Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi.
At the event, former Governor Nyesom Wike handed the transition notes to his successor, and said: “Your Excellency, the new governor of Rivers State I hand over the flag of the state and the handover notes to the governor of Rivers State.”
