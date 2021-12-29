Dr Dre to pay ex-wife, Nicole Young, $100m in settlement

American music producer and business mogul, Andre Young, aka Dr Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

The American entertainment polymath and his ex-wife just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million – $50 million now and $50 million a year from now.

In exchange for this deal, Dre got to keep seven of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, two homes in Calabasas, and four properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

He also got the full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts.

The billionaire rapper and music executive also got to keep all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

Nicole got jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

