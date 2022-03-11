Connect with us

Dr. Justin Dean, Korra Obidi's husband, explains why he is getting a divorce

2 hours ago

Dr Justin Dean, the husband of US-based Nigerian choreographer and entertainment polymath, Korra Obidi has revealed why he needed to get a divorce from his wife.

Justin while crying out on Instagram said he is tired of narcissism and lack of accountability from Korra.

Read also: Dancer Korra Obidi speaks on husband’s divorce announcement

He wrote:

“I’M TIRED OF THE NARCISSISM, CHEATING AND LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY.

I’VE BEEN TRYING SINCE 2018 TO SAVE OUR MARRIAGE AND IF I DON’T DO EXACTLY WHAT SHE SAYS SHE DIVORCES ME.

I’VE BEEN A PRISONER THAT HAS HIS FAMILY USED AGAINST HIM IF SHE DOESN’T GET EXACTLY WHAT SHE WANTS.”

Read his statement below.

Dr. Justin Dean, Korra Obidi's husband, explains why he is getting a divorce

Korra and Dean tied the knot in Delta State in 2019. They welcomed their second child one week ago.

